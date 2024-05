In a historic ruling, a jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

WINK News reporter Olivia Jean looked to the experts to explain how unprecedented this verdict is.

Aubrey Jewett, a Political Science Professor at the University of Central Florida, weighed in with his thoughts.

Q: What was your reaction to the verdict?

A: “Well, this is historic. It’s unprecedented. Not only have we never had a president indicted and go to trial before a criminal trial, but we certainly have never had one convicted of 34 felony counts. It’s going to be an interesting situation as we get into sentencing appeals and see the impact that it might have on the presidential election.”

Q: Did you expect the 34 counts to be guilty?

A: “I really didn’t know what to expect, honestly. I could on the one hand read the analysis every day at the trial and there were certainly some folks who thought that the prosecution had really been proving their case and that the defense didn’t do a very good job. But on the other hand, you know, you just never know in a jury trial. So I probably, like a lot of people, was a little surprised that he was found guilty in all 34 accounts. But on the other hand, maybe that shouldn’t have been a surprise, right. The thought was the prosecution thought they had a very strong case, it brought the case. And, of course, Trump supporters will point out that this trial was held in New York, and that the New York jury is probably going to be a more liberal democratic jury. Trump supporters are continuing to insist that this was really a political prosecution and not really legal judicial prosecution.”

Q: Going forward, what’s next?

A: “Well, the judge will have a sentencing you’ll ask both the prosecution and the defense to weigh in on sentencing recommendations, and then there’ll be a sentence might take a month or two. In fact, it could be a little while before we actually see that, then everybody expects that this is going to be appealed, and that Trump’s lawyers will appeal this. That certainly will drag on for many months, if not a year or more after that in the New York state court system. Well before that appeals has ever done, I’m sure, of course, we’ll have the election itself coming up in November. And so it’ll be interesting to see how American voters react to this.”

Q: What have the polls shown?

A: I’ve seen some polls that suggest the strong majority of voters are not going to be swayed by this one way or the other, the Trump supporters, the Maga crowd, they really like Trump, and they don’t view this as a legitimate prosecution. And so the fact that he was found guilty does is not going to dissuade them at all, they’re gonna vote for him. And of course, on the other hand, you got a lot of Democrats didn’t matter what was going to happen in this trial, they’re not going to change their vote either, right? I mean, they’re going to vote for Biden. I guess that ultimately, as often happens, we’ll leave it up to a smaller number of independent voters or people who are not strongly affiliated with either party, who will have to waive this. Some surveys done before the verdict suggested that at least some independents would be less likely to vote for President Trump if he was actually convicted of a felony. Well, it’s happened. So we’ll have to see if it indeed makes it, at least for some independent voters, less likely that they’ll support it. We’ll probably see it in the polls, if it’s going to happen in the next few weeks.”

Q: As you mentioned, this is unprecedented. How big of a deal is this?

A: It’s historic, it’s a big deal. As I said, We’ve never had a president to by knowledge charged with a serious crime, you know, a felony, right. We might have had some kind of traffic ticket or something like that, but we never had a former president charged with a serious crime a felony in court, let alone be convicted of one. And then when you add on to the fact that not only is it a former president, but it’s somebody who’s running again, and who’s ahead and a lot of polls, that really makes it unprecedented, right? How is this going to go down with the American voters? The jury of 12 people in New York have spoken, but ultimately, it will be the majority of voters and a number of states across the country, they’re going to deliver the final judgment, the final verdict on all this.”