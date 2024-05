Former president and now convicted felon Donald Trump is set to appeal his Thursday hush money trail, but what will happen next?

After the jury unanimously found him guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in a hush money trail, the former president has to navigate a new campaign route in his fight for the presidency.

Staunch Trump supporters will continue to show support, pledging to vote for him come the 2024 election; however, those on the fence now have a harder decision on their hands.

The 12 jurors on Thursday found Trump had falsified business records to hide a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels following a day and a half of deliberations.

WINK News spoke with the University of Central Florida’s Political Science professor, Aubrey Jewitt, after the decision was made. One thing is agreed upon on both sides of the aisle—this is a huge deal.

“Well, this is historic. It’s unprecedented. Not only have we never had a president indicted and go to trial before a criminal trial, we certainly have never had one convicted of 34 felony counts,” said Jewitt. “And it’s going to be an interesting situation as we get into sentencing appeals and see the impact it might have on the presidential election.”

Trump, following his conviction, pivoted to politics and his campaign for the Oval Office, as he attended a fundraiser hours after being in the courtroom.

His sentencing date is July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention, where the presidential nominee will be decided.