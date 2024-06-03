WINK News

LeeTran closes several bus stops near Caloosahatchee Bridge

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
LeeTran
Credit: LeeTran

LeeTran has temporarily closed several bus stops due to the Caloosahatchee Bridge pedestrian walkway project.

All bus stop locations on North Cleveland Avenue, passing the Pondella intersection, will be closed until the bridge reopens in August.

LeeTran advises bus riders to use nearby active bus stops along Pondella Avenue.

LeeTran also has alerted motorists that Routes 70 and 140 will experience traffic delays due to the bridge closure.

The Rosa Parks Transfer Center can be used as an alternative station for bus riders.

