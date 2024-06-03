LeeTran closes several bus stops near Caloosahatchee Bridge

WINK News
The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a death investigation after discovering one dead person and another injured.
The Weather Authority is tracking a slightly cooler Monday, with scattered rain expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening.
LeeTran has temporarily closed several bus stops due to the Caloosahatchee Bridge pedestrian walkway project.
A man accused of killing two Cape Coral women in 2019 is set to appear in court for trial.
WINK News helps you navigate your way around the Caloosahatchee Bridge closure. It will remain closed through August 11.
Lee County Deputies released new details about Canuto Alvarado’s arrest. He’s accused of pointing a gun at a child.
A hot chase with law enforcement ended with a man jumping into a retention pond near the Naples Airport.
Cuddle up with the purr-fect companion this summer! June is National Adopt-a-cat Month.
It’s time to shop until you drop, but it’s not your everyday kind of shopping. With the start of the 2024 hurricane season, it’s time to prepare for any upcoming storms.
Authorities in Lehigh Acres responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon.
The Collier County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing in Golden Gate.
Sun and clouds for your Sunday with an increased chance of rain.
North Port brush fire led to evacuations and temporarily closed 75.
Seven adults and a child were rescued by the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew after their boat began sinking.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an alleged animal abuser, drug activity near a daycare and a couple caught in the act.
All bus stop locations on North Cleveland Avenue, passing the Pondella intersection, will be closed until the bridge reopens in August.
LeeTran advises bus riders to use nearby active bus stops along Pondella Avenue.
LeeTran also has alerted motorists that Routes 70 and 140 will experience traffic delays due to the bridge closure.
The Rosa Parks Transfer Center can be used as an alternative station for bus riders.