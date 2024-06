Record-high temperatures dominated the weather this spring, with Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and Naples experiencing the hottest May on record.

Data started being recorded over 100 years ago, going back to 1914.

Naples saw temperatures 4.2 degrees above normal for the month of May alone. Punta Gorda smashed previous records, topping 5.1 degrees above normal. The second hottest May on record was back in 1952.

Most notably, Punta Gorda experienced the hottest daytime high in May on record reaching 101 degrees on May 30.

Temperatures normally top out around the 91-degree mark for Southwest Florida for the month of May, but daytime highs were nearly four degrees above normal.

Meteorological spring runs from March 1 until May 31, though temperatures were closer to what we feel in the summertime. Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, and Naples all experienced their top-fifth warmest spring on record.

In addition to the heat, May was notably dry. May 15 kicks off rainy season, but rain totals were minimal throughout the month. Punta Gorda saw only 0.54 inches of rain in total for the month.

All of Southwest Florida is in a drought to some degree. LaBelle needs over five and a half inches of rain to get back to normal. Marco Island isn’t far behind, short of 4.83 inches of rain.

Looking ahead, The Weather Authority is tracking more of a typical rainy season pattern this week as there is ample moisture and daytime heating that should lead to more afternoon and evening storms.