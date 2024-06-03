Scattered rain and storms for your Monday afternoon

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a slightly cooler Monday, with scattered rain expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Temperatures will be hot again this Monday, with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. The storms will be expected to weaken around the evening.”

Temperatures this Monday morning are quite pleasant, and it is in the lower to mid-70s.

While the morning is beginning dry, scattered rain and storms develop in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler throughout the day, with highs in the lower 90s before the storms develop.

Expect temperatures back in the 80s this evening.

Starting pleasant for your Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

We will be starting dry for Tuesday morning with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

Highs will be hotter and in the lower to mid 90s.

Wednesday will begin a touch more humid and milder with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will be a bit hotter with highs in the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 98 – 103°.

Wednesday will be a bit drier with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.

Hurricane season is here and the Weather Authority is forecasting quiet conditions in the tropics.

Remember, this Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to be very active so take advantage of the two week ‘Sales Tax Holiday’ through June 14.