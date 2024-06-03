Scattered rain and storms for your Monday afternoon

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a death investigation after discovering one dead person and another injured.
The Weather Authority is tracking a slightly cooler Monday, with scattered rain expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening.
LeeTran has temporarily closed several bus stops due to the Caloosahatchee Bridge pedestrian walkway project.
A man accused of killing two Cape Coral women in 2019 is set to appear in court for trial.
WINK News helps you navigate your way around the Caloosahatchee Bridge closure. It will remain closed through August 11.
Lee County Deputies released new details about Canuto Alvarado’s arrest. He’s accused of pointing a gun at a child.
A hot chase with law enforcement ended with a man jumping into a retention pond near the Naples Airport.
Cuddle up with the purr-fect companion this summer! June is National Adopt-a-cat Month.
It’s time to shop until you drop, but it’s not your everyday kind of shopping. With the start of the 2024 hurricane season, it’s time to prepare for any upcoming storms.
Authorities in Lehigh Acres responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon.
The Collier County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing in Golden Gate.
Sun and clouds for your Sunday with an increased chance of rain.
North Port brush fire led to evacuations and temporarily closed 75.
Seven adults and a child were rescued by the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew after their boat began sinking.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an alleged animal abuser, drug activity near a daycare and a couple caught in the act.
The Weather Authority is tracking a slightly cooler Monday, with scattered rain expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening.
Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Temperatures will be hot again this Monday, with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. The storms will be expected to weaken around the evening.”
Temperatures this Monday morning are quite pleasant, and it is in the lower to mid-70s.
While the morning is beginning dry, scattered rain and storms develop in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler throughout the day, with highs in the lower 90s before the storms develop.
Expect temperatures back in the 80s this evening.
Starting pleasant for your Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.
We will be starting dry for Tuesday morning with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.
Highs will be hotter and in the lower to mid 90s.
Wednesday will begin a touch more humid and milder with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Temperatures will be a bit hotter with highs in the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon.
“Feels like” temperatures will range from 98 – 103°.
Wednesday will be a bit drier with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.
Hurricane season is here and the Weather Authority is forecasting quiet conditions in the tropics.
Remember, this Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to be very active so take advantage of the two week ‘Sales Tax Holiday’ through June 14.