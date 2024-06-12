Authentic Italian cafe celebrates Punta Gorda grand opening

WINK News
The Florida Highway Patrol has issued road closures for the following streets due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with neighbors, who said that the flooding was normal but still is concerning.
The Weather Authority has continuing coverage of the widespread rain that has been drenching Southwest Florida since Monday morning.
Experts say the amount of rain we’ve had means we’re likely to see more snakes, frogs, toads and mosquitoes.
They can strike anytime and anywhere! Now, a new clinical trial for epilepsy is using a regenerative brain cell procedure to stop seizures.
A water main break has caused an immediate boil water notice for areas of Southwest Arcadia.
Magic, a three-year-old greyhound, has showcased his speed in FastCAT events enough to rise up the rankings as one of the fastest dogs.
The jury has returned from deliberations to deliver their verdict on the murder of two Cape Coral women.
Bonita Bill’s is for sale. The family that owns the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook.
Escargot 41, a longtime French restaurant in Park Shore Plaza in Naples, has plans to expand its local business with an adjacent piano bar and cocktail lounge.
Lehigh Acres firefighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain during the storms that have been ravaging the area these past few days.
Americans’ love affair with Italian food, wine, culture and art isn’t lost on Marzia and Nico Candelora. The husband-and-wife team of Italian restaurateurs opened their second Punta Gorda establishment—Fresco.
On Wednesday, jurors will hear more evidence to determine whether to recommend the death penalty or life in prison for a man accused of killing five women inside a bank in Sebring.
The flooded roads of Lee County saw fire rescuers jump into action to save a man from his slowly sinking SUV.
The Weather Authority and the National Hurricane Center have been tracking an area of low pressure moving through Florida.
Fresco is located at 321 Taylor St., next door to their full-menu Italian restaurant, Pizza Gorda, which opened in August 2020.
Several dozen Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce board members, family and friends were on hand June 11 to celebrate Fresco’s grand opening with the Candeloras and their son, Lorenzo.
