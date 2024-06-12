WINK News

Authentic Italian cafe celebrates Punta Gorda grand opening

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Americans’ love affair with Italian food, wine, culture and art isn’t lost on Marzia and Nico Candelora. The husband-and-wife team of Italian restaurateurs opened their second Punta Gorda establishment—Fresco.

Fresco is located at 321 Taylor St., next door to their full-menu Italian restaurant, Pizza Gorda, which opened in August 2020.

Several dozen Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce board members, family and friends were on hand June 11 to celebrate Fresco’s grand opening with the Candeloras and their son, Lorenzo.

