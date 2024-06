Credit: WINK News

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Immokalee Road due to the heavy rainfall.

According to FHP, the crash was reported at around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday after a vehicle containing four people from Immokalee was traveling west on Immokalee Road, approaching the intersection of Platt Road.

A second vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man from Immokalee was traveling east on Immokalee Road, approaching the same intersection.

As the westbound traffic began to slow due to the weather conditions, the vehicle containing the four people lost control of its brakes, causing the vehicle to rotate and cross onto the center line.

This caused the vehicle to become in the direct path of the second vehicle, causing the two cars to collide.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

A 35-year-old female passenger died on the scene.

A 25-year-old male passenger was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries

A 27-year-old female passenger was transported to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.