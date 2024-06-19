Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 19, 2024

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Benjamin Davis

Benjamin Davis might be hanging out in Bonita Springs. He got in trouble for resisting officers and leaving the scene of a crash after deputies responded to reports of a man huffing nitrous oxide in his car.

They say Davis took off and hit and injured another driver. Four days later, they caught up to him at the jail after he’d been arrested for huffing nitrous oxide. Davis got out but is now accused of violating the terms of his release. James Lyster

James Lyster‘s pretrial release for cruelty to animals has been revoked. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News Lyster’s neighbors reported him. When deputies arrived, they discovered a Pomeranian covered in blood. Lyster was arrested and later released pending his next court date. He’s now accused of violating the terms of his release by testing positive for alcohol. Look for him in South Fort Myers. Joseph Violette

Joseph Violette is accused of violating probation for the possession of cocaine, DUI, and driving with a suspended license. Deputies said he passed out in a drive-thru. He was found guilty in mid-March and placed on 12 months of probation, which SWFL Crime Stoppers said he violated last month. He was last known to live in Lehigh Acres.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.