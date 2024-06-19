Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 19, 2024

WINK News
Cape Coral has begun cracking down on temporary yard signs in the city right-of-way, and a fine could be imposed if they remain.
A father on his knees, toy in hand, a mother in tears gripping onto family and an older brother sitting on his bike.
Homeowners up and down Southwest Florida are living in fear of being priced out of their homes, and now Citizens Property Insurance wants to jack up its rates.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 19, 2024.
Kids took the court to learn the fundamentals of basketball and life lessons from FGCU head coach Pat Chambers and the Eagles.
Commissioner Mike Greenwell is confident in the board’s decision to rebuild the Fort Myers Beach Pier on a grander scale.
Deputies were seen swarming a Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn.
More than a hundred million people in the U.S. are living with some form of liver disease, and some stats say that almost 80 million of them don’t even know they have it.
According to the plea agreement, 43-year-old William Timothy says he stole from at least 17 people totaling nearly $19,000.
While most people see Zephen Xaver as a killer, his high school counselor sees him as a broken boy who was failed by a broken system.
Travelers will not write new auto insurance policies in some Gulf coast communities.
A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually battering a minor for multiple days while staying at the victim’s home in Cape Coral.
A half hour before the Lee County candidate forum began, there were empty tables and only a handful of people setting up in a conference room at Mercola Market in Cape Coral.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Marathon to discuss some exciting news for Florida residents who are fans of lobster mini-season.
Grace Place for Children and Families announced its third annual Back to School Bash set to take place this weekend.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
Benjamin Davis
Benjamin Davis might be hanging out in Bonita Springs. He got in trouble for resisting officers and leaving the scene of a crash after deputies responded to reports of a man huffing nitrous oxide in his car.
They say Davis took off and hit and injured another driver. Four days later, they caught up to him at the jail after he’d been arrested for huffing nitrous oxide. Davis got out but is now accused of violating the terms of his release.
James Lyster
James Lyster‘s pretrial release for cruelty to animals has been revoked. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News Lyster’s neighbors reported him. When deputies arrived, they discovered a Pomeranian covered in blood. Lyster was arrested and later released pending his next court date. He’s now accused of violating the terms of his release by testing positive for alcohol. Look for him in South Fort Myers.
Joseph Violette
Joseph Violette is accused of violating probation for the possession of cocaine, DUI, and driving with a suspended license. Deputies said he passed out in a drive-thru. He was found guilty in mid-March and placed on 12 months of probation, which SWFL Crime Stoppers said he violated last month. He was last known to live in Lehigh Acres.
If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.