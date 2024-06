Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms moving from the coastal lines and into the inland communities this Wednesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, "The rain today will continue to drift to the east and northeast. Coastal showers will be expected throughout the morning and into the afternoon, as scattered rain and storms will move inland."

Scattered rain and storms will move from our coastal communities towards our inland communities this afternoon.

Dry conditions are likely for the evening commute along US-41 and I-75. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Isolated showers will be possible along the coast for the Thursday morning commute.

Similar to Wednesday, these showers and storms move inland for the afternoon with drier conditions expected along the coast.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Isolated showers will be around the area for the Friday morning commute as our west wind continues.

Scattered rain and storms will develop through the morning and move inland through the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

A tropical wave moving into the central Caribbean Sea is producing limited shower activity as it moves quickly westward at around 25 mph.

Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some gradual development late this week over the western Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

There is a 20% chance of further development within the next seven days.

A tropical wave centered a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some slow development of this system is possible late this week into early next week while it moves generally westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

There is a 30% chance of further development within the next seven days.