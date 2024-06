Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking some light coastal rain showers that will further develop inland this Thursday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Light showers will move along the coast, with expected rainfall to be lesser than on Wednesday. For the afternoon, rain will develop mostly inland, leaving the coast relatively dry this Thursday.” Credit: The Weather Authority

Seeing a few showers along the coast for your Thursday morning.

These showers will continue to move onshore through midday and then head inland for the afternoon. Drier conditions are expected along the coast for the evening commute. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A few showers will be around the area for the Friday morning commute as our west wind continues.

Scattered rain and storms will develop in the early afternoon and move inland through the rest of the afternoon.

Our winds start to shift directions through the afternoon which means a few showers can’t be ruled out closer to the coast for evening and late-night plans. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Mild, muggy, and dry conditions are expected Saturday morning.

We’ll see more of a SE wind which will keep the morning drier and bring our more typical scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be hotter and in the lower to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures will range from 98 – 102° before the storms develop.