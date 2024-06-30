Injured eagle found on busy road in North Fort Myers

Eagles have a special place here in southwest Florida. Whether it’s the Southwest Florida eagle cam nest that many tune into during eagle mating season or eagles being cared for and rehabilitated by CROW.

On Sunday morning, Georgie Oshiro saw an injured bald eagle limping down US-41 off Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.

“I noticed that lifting itself up on its wings and walking on its wings into the medium,” said Oshiro.

Oshiro said the eagle was limping to the median using its wings as feet, so he called wildlife authorities to help.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office pulled up and blocked off part of the road to make sure nobody ran the eagle over.

“Noticed they had crawled into the southbound lane so I drove around the other side I tried to block track off. Two sheriff’s deputies arrived and other citizens stopped.”

There was a dead animal that appeared to be run over nearby.

The eagle could have been trying to get a quick meal when something went wrong, but Oshiro wasn’t sure that’s what happened.

“I saw that armadillo in the middle of the road and then I saw the eagle dragging its way off the road,” said Oshiro, “I did not see it actually trying to feed on the armadillo.”

The injured eagle was eventually brought to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital for its injuries.

WINK News has reached out for updates but they haven’t gotten back to us yet.