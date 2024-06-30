Injured eagle found on busy road in North Fort Myers

WINK News
In Southwest Florida, the first presidential debate is still fresh on many people’s minds, and opinions differ on which candidate did better.
Eagles have a special place here in southwest Florida. Whether it’s the Southwest Florida eagle cam nest that many tune into during eagle mating season or eagles being cared for and rehabilitated by CROW.
Hurricane Beryl continues to rapidly intensify.
A suspect has been arrested after leading Collier County deputies on a chase overnight.
The city of Sanibel has released new information for RV and trailer owners for hurricane season.
Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler due to cloud cover.
Domestic violence: it’s one of Collier County’s best-kept secrets.
A Naples dermatology practice acknowledges it had issues when it first opened two years ago but says those issues are now behind them.
Jacksonville Jaguars RB D’Ernest Johnson returned to his hometown of Immokalee for football camp.
We will not quit: that is what people are saying who don’t want Jaycee Park in Cape Coral to change.
What is more important than keeping your family together? Lee County Domestic Animal Services made keeping track of all your family members easier on Saturday with their Check the Chip event.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features: Vouyerism, a retail theft ring, and an online predator.
Lee County Deputy injured after being hit by a car while working a crash scene.
Bring on the heat! It’s going to be a typical SWFL summer day with scattered storms and temperatures reaching the mid-90s.
Years of hard work were ruined by a leaky roof that destroyed merchandise and covered the floor in water.
On Sunday morning, Georgie Oshiro saw an injured bald eagle limping down US-41 off Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.
“I noticed that lifting itself up on its wings and walking on its wings into the medium,” said Oshiro.
Oshiro said the eagle was limping to the median using its wings as feet, so he called wildlife authorities to help.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office pulled up and blocked off part of the road to make sure nobody ran the eagle over.
“Noticed they had crawled into the southbound lane so I drove around the other side I tried to block track off. Two sheriff’s deputies arrived and other citizens stopped.”
There was a dead animal that appeared to be run over nearby.
The eagle could have been trying to get a quick meal when something went wrong, but Oshiro wasn’t sure that’s what happened.
“I saw that armadillo in the middle of the road and then I saw the eagle dragging its way off the road,” said Oshiro, “I did not see it actually trying to feed on the armadillo.”
The injured eagle was eventually brought to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital for its injuries.
WINK News has reached out for updates but they haven’t gotten back to us yet.