A memorial grows with flowers and a note dedicated to the father, son, fiance, and nephew. A young man whose life came to a tragic end on Thursday.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a drug deal gone wrong in Three Oaks Park left one dead and the gunman on the loose.

“We identified him. Within minutes, we confirmed that and arrested him within hours,” said Marceno.

On Saturday, 25-year-old Khylil Draine was brought down at a Wawa and arrested.

On Monday, all was in order at Three Oaks Park. The pickleball courts were busy with families playing and dogs like Sherry on walks.

Manny, her owner, saw the scene on Thursday.

“I did see police,” said Manny Castro.

Manny doesn’t feel the isolated shooting is cause for concern.

“If you don’t feel safe here, you might as well stay home and lock your doors. You have to live your life,” said Castro.

In the neighborhood across the street, they did lock their doors after gunshots rang through the neighborhood.

Neighbors told WINK News reporter Liz Biro that after the news of the arrest, they felt safe.

As for their favorite park?

“I still feel like it’s a safe place,” said neighbor Diane Guest. “Even when I’m there, I’m aware of my surroundings. I’m probably taking my cell phone with me when I walk my dog. So yeah, that’s gotta be careful. No matter where you are.”

“I’ve been over there. I was over there yesterday. I was over there today,” said neighbor Randy Minoli, “It’s just kind of it’s just it’s an isolated incident. It’s not unsafe.”

We know that the shooter lived close by.

Draine is charged with homicide, robbery with a firearm, a weapon offense for firing into a parked car, and probation violation. He remains in custody at the Lee County Jail.