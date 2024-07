Credit: Premier Mobile Health

The Premier Mobile Health Services will provide free school physicals and back-to-school backpack giveaways featuring free school physicals for local students.

From Monday through Friday, July 19, Premier Mobile Health Services will collect donations of backpacks, three-ring binders, pens, pencils, flash drives, and other essential school supplies at its walk-in clinic and drop-off site at 10676 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.

Donations can be dropped off at the clinic during normal business hours or shipped by mail.

The first back-to-school event is scheduled for July 27, from 3-7 p.m. at Mount Hermon Church, 2856 Douglas Ave.

In addition to the free school physicals and backpack giveaways, the church’s Community Fun Day Festival 2024 will feature a water splash zone, petting zoo, bounce house, and other activities, along with a concert, comedy show, and DJ.

On Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, Premier will bring its mobile health clinic on wheels to Pine Manor Community Center for its back-to-school event.

Premier will distribute free backpacks and provide free medical screenings and school physicals.

The community center is at 5547 Tenth Ave.

To learn more about Premier Mobile Health or schedule an appointment, call 239-288-7949.

Additional information and the monthly mobile clinic schedule can be found online at www.premiermobilehealth.org.