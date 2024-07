Oliver Oxenham was arrested Saturday afternoon after creating chaos at Vergina in Naples.

“About 5:30, right in the middle of a dinner rush, we get a call from Vergina’s restaurant of a patron in the restaurant causing a disturbance, frightening people and things of that nature,” said Lt. Bryan McGinn, Public Information Office for Naples Police Department.

The 44-year-old was charged with disrupting the peace in the area.

Naples police charged Oxenham with disrupting the peace because he had many demands but little respect for staff and everyone else seated around him.

To the point where management had enough and kicked him out.

Investigators with the Naples Police Department say they are unsure what made Oxenham react the way he did.

But imagine if you were sitting, enjoying a meal, and then this chaotic scene unfolded around you.

“[I would be] confused because I don’t know what happened, what is happening. I would be a little bit scared,” said Alan, a visitor.

“I wouldn’t like it. I would try to protect my family as we sit there with the dinner. You just don’t know what people are going through or what they’re going through these days that make them do that,” said another visitor, Brian.

McGinn said this just doesn’t happen very often.

“We really don’t get incidents like this,” said McGinn. “We do have our officers on scene in that area pretty much regularly, especially at the high volume times when people are down there and enjoying these restaurants and things like that. And they have a great working relationship with management and staff. So it’s for instances like this.”

Naples police are reviewing video from the night in question but are not releasing it at this time because the investigation is ongoing.