With every swing of the club, Spencer Ives’, 16, decision to pursue golf is validated because, as he said, golf is a lifelong sport.

“I want to be involved in golf my whole life,” Ives said. “I have a job at a golf course. Everything I do basically revolves around golf. It’s something I want to do for the rest of my life, whether it’s professionally or golf management.”

Ives, who played almost every sport growing up, decided on golf when he realized he had the skills to play in college. The Community School of Naples student got a taste of the next level at the First Tee National Championship at Clemson University.

“It was a good learning experience for sure,” Ives said. “Hopefully, I want to go to Clemson so hopefully I’ll be there in a couple of years.”

Ives made the most of that experience as he lead through three rounds and finished second. Now, he gets to play in the First Tee Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

Ives said, “it was unreal. I mean I was kind of speechless. It’s been a dream of mine to play at Pebble.”

And Spencer isn’t the only one packing his clubs. Braden Miller, 17, was surprised with the news Tuesday morning that he was going as well.

Miller, who goes to Barron Collier High School, said, “I’m really excited to go there. That’s honestly my dream course ever since i started playing golf. I’ll…have to talk to everybody about this.”

Joining Miller and Ives is 17-year-old Fort Myers High School student Amelia Alonso.

They’ll all play in the tournament in September.