Free live music, food vendors and more activities will be found throughout the downtown Fort Myers River District on the evening of July 4.

Downtown Fort Myers has had a rough few months recently, between parking struggles and the bridge closure, so tonight’s events are welcome.

Two events are happening, City Tavern’s annual block party and Freedom Fest.

If you plan to head downtown Thursday night, keep in mind that Bay Street and Edwards Drive have been closed and will remain closed for the rest of the evening.

First Street will stay open.

The influx of foot traffic is exactly what local business owners want, like Taco Works General Manager David Swazey.

“Summertime is a slow time and things are getting better. They’ve adjusted parking. That seems to be helping and people are mentioning that, so hopefully we get a great crowd tonight, and everybody comes out and enjoys the festivities,” said Swazey about the event.

The block party began at 4 p.m. and the annual chili dog eating contest began at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m. there will be a tribute to our local veterans at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, followed by the Star-Spangled Salute, performed by the Venice Symphony Orchestra.

Fireworks will end the evening at 9:45 p.m.