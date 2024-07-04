Heat advisory in effect for your 4th of July plans

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Thursday afternoon as Southwest Florida will be under a heat advisory for the 4th of July.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect lots of sunshine on this 4th of July. For the afternoon, dangerous heat has brought an advisory throughout Southwest Florida. Some rain is possible in isolated locations, which could damper plans for fireworks.” Credit: The Weather Authority

Thursday

The Weather Authority is forecasting dangerous heat for your 4th of July plans.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all Southwest Florida communities until 8 p.m.

Highs soar into the mid to upper 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105—112°.

Temperatures are getting quite hot because rain will develop later.

The morning and afternoon will be dry along the coast for your boating or beach plans.

Scattered storms will develop inland later Thursday afternoon, and those storms will slowly work toward the coast through the evening.

Due to the later start of those storms, isolated rain and a few storms will be around the coast as fireworks hit the sky Thursday night. Credit: The Weather Authority

Friday

A dry start for Friday plans with scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon.

Friday will be hot once again with highs in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105° before storms develop.

Saturday

Dry, mild and humid start for your Saturday plans.

Temperatures won’t be as hot, but still above average with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 99 – 104°.

Scattered rain and storms will develop and impact your Saturday afternoon and evening plans.