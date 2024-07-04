Heat advisory in effect for your 4th of July plans

WINK News
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
The 4th of July celebration continues throughout Southwest Florida as residents of Cape Coral gear up for the annual Freedom 5K Race.
The Weather Authority is continuing to cover Hurricane Beryl as it moves through the Cayman Islands.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Thursday afternoon as Southwest Florida will be under a heat advisory for the 4th of July.
July 4th festivities are set to begin as the City of Sanibel prepares for its 31st annual Independence Day parade.
Dengue fever is frequently passed by mosquitos, the kind that are found near homes.
On the eve of our nation’s 248th birthday, 29 men and women of all ages and from 17 different countries just became America’s newest citizens.
When Hurricane Ian hit almost two years ago, Astrid Shover and her family rode out the storm in their Cape Coral home. Now, her family is on vacation in Jamaica, along with reminders of storm season.
Crews have been searching the water, the air and the ground for the teenager at Sanibel’s Blind Pass Beach.
Allie Marcus hired Brian White to do some work on her lanai. She paid a $4,600 deposit and was given a timeline of 12 to 14 weeks. Now, more than a year later, the project has hardly been started, and White still has her money.
It was a typical commute in Fort Myers for a man who said it was not the first time he had seen a bear here.
One of the biggest nights to light up fireworks is on the Fourth of July. It is also one of the busiest nights for fire departments and EMS as they receive numerous calls on firework-related injuries.
The Fourth of July: It’s a holiday, many say they’re spending out in the water, but it’s important to stay safe and stay dry.
Four children are back with their family just a day after a van slammed into their home on Braman Ave in Fort Myers.
Several trees throughout Jaycee Park were adorned with yellow ribbons designed to honor veterans on Saturday, but by Monday, all had been removed.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect lots of sunshine on this 4th of July. For the afternoon, dangerous heat has brought an advisory throughout Southwest Florida. Some rain is possible in isolated locations, which could damper plans for fireworks.”
The Weather Authority is forecasting dangerous heat for your 4th of July plans.
A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all Southwest Florida communities until 8 p.m.
Highs soar into the mid to upper 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105—112°.
Temperatures are getting quite hot because rain will develop later.
The morning and afternoon will be dry along the coast for your boating or beach plans.
Scattered storms will develop inland later Thursday afternoon, and those storms will slowly work toward the coast through the evening.
Due to the later start of those storms, isolated rain and a few storms will be around the coast as fireworks hit the sky Thursday night.
A dry start for Friday plans with scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon.
Friday will be hot once again with highs in the mid 90s.
“Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105° before storms develop.
Dry, mild and humid start for your Saturday plans.
Temperatures won’t be as hot, but still above average with highs in the lower to mid 90s.
“Feels like” temperatures will range from 99 – 104°.
Scattered rain and storms will develop and impact your Saturday afternoon and evening plans.