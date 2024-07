A community has safe water to drink again after boiling it for nearly two days because of a water main break along Treeline Avenue.

The boil water notice was lifted Friday just before noon, as tests on the water showed it to be safe from contaminants.

The Department of Health requires 48 hours before water that may have been contaminated be tested for its quality.

The water main break happened on Tuesday evening.

Residents in a portion of Gateway Apartments, known as C5, experienced low water pressure to no water at all.

By 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, water was flowing again.

People living nearby said this has happened twice over the last six months.

Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochette told WINK News the bigger issue is that many pipes are old.

“There are many old pipes; they just need to be upgraded. This was never really done well. The growth out of ward six has been exponential,” said Bouchette.

Bochette said the city plans to replace all of the old infrastructure, but for now, it is trying to respond as quickly as possible.