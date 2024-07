Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is continuing to cover Hurricane Beryl, a Category 2 storm making its way to the Yucatan Peninsula.

Per the 5 a.m. Friday update from the National Hurricane Center, Beryl is moving west-northwest at 15 mph with 110 mph sustained winds, maintaining its Cat 2 status.

Hurricane-force winds will extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds will extend outward up to 105 miles.

Beryl will impact the Yucatan Peninsula throughout the day and bring hurricane conditions to Cozumel and Cancun. Credit: The Weather Authority

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to continue weakening as it moves over the land of the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico south of Puerto Costa Maya to Chetumal.

Regardless of weakening, Beryl looks to bring a lot of rain and wind to the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.

From there, Beryl is forecast to re-strengthen as it moves through the southwestern Gulf of Mexico before impacting South Texas Sunday through Wednesday.