Larry Wayne Richardson mugshot. Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Naples Police Department has arrested a man for making inappropriate comments at children and assaulting a woman at a Dairy Queen.

Police arrested Larry Wayne Richardson, 69, on Wednesday after a battery call was made at the fast food location on 694 9th Street North.

Upon arrival at the scene, police noticed three women pointing at Richardson.

According to witnesses, Richardson allegedly walked over to a group of children and began to converse with them, calling them “beautiful” and asking why they were so “hot.”

A woman on the scene, who was identified as the children’s grandmother, told Richardson to leave them alone.

According to police, Richardson became aggressive and intentionally bumped into the woman.

He then charged at the woman, grabbed her right arm, then pulled her in the direction of the restaurant, injuring her arm and shoulder.

The victim’s daughter then told police that he made contact with them twice. Both times, Richardson was asked to leave the family alone.

A witness at the scene told police that Richardson verbally attacked the woman, shouting expletives before charging at her.

Two Dairy Queen employees intervened during the altercation, stating that they feared Richardson’s actions may endanger people nearby.

Richardson was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace.