At least 75 eateries opened and more than 30 closed during the first half of 2024 in Collier and Lee counties. This traditional halftime report provides a quick annual recap of the local venues that launched or left during the first six months of the year.

Sorry, we’re closed

The region has recorded some notable closings so far this year.

Some longtime restaurant spaces were vacated after the season ended this spring. The landmark Old Naples Pub shuttered at the end of May after operating nearly 35 years in downtown Naples and LJ’s Lounge had its last call in Fort Myers Shores after more than 30 years. Also in May, Real Seafood Co. and Poached closed in North Naples after runs of 20 and 13 years, respectively, and Naples Pizza closed in East Naples after more than 15 years.

In June, Cici’s Pizza in North Naples closed after nearly 20 years, followed at the end of the month by the downtown Fort Myers location of Blu Sushi, which closed after about nine years.

Other pizzerias that permanently shuttered in the first half include Pizzata Pizzeria + Apertivo, Samuel Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders and Zza Baby Pizza in North Naples. PizzaJones! locations in Naples Bayfront and North Naples both closed, as well as I Ragazzi Pizza in Cape Coral and the Rosati’s franchise in the Shops at Jamaica Bay in south Fort Myers.

