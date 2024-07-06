FDOT to address safety issues on State Road 82

WINK News
For the month of July, a farmers market will be held every Friday at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a reckless driver, an attempted murder, and inappropriate conduct at a Dairy Queen.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead after being struck by two vehicles.
17-year-old Isaac Breese, from Cape Coral, originally went missing on Tuesday, July 2.
The center of Beryl is expected to approach the Texas coast by late Sunday into Monday morning.
It’s going to be a scorcher.
These hunters are thinking about Burmese python nests; catching a nearly 18-foot snake is nice, but getting the eggs is even better.
Cat and dog adoptions are temporarily free at the Naples Animal Shelter.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to remind people not to drink and boat this summer season.
Hundreds of workers are exposed to extreme heat in Southwest Florida, and complying with the protections is suggested but not mandatory.
Ethan Cartwright was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend and girlfriend’s mother, and now his victim’s father is speaking out.
Art Walk is set to kick off at 5 p.m. tonight in downtown Fort Myers for the first time since the Caloosahatchee Bridge closed just over a month ago.
There’s no denying the hot weather makes people uncomfortable, but it can also have profound health implications.
Many people find it impossible to afford a roof over their families’ heads due to the sky-high cost of homes. Now, the City of Fort Myers is trying to help.
The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to act on safety concerns for State Road 82.
Earlier this week, WINK News rode along with Ryan Beiner from the Fort Myers police Department. Beiner knows how important roadway safety is, that’s why he keeps an eye on State Road 82.
“It’s a key issue out here in Lee County.” said Beiner “There are a lot of people out here speeding and driving dangerously, and unfortunately, they’re killing people or themselves.”
People all around Southwest Florida know that the 29-mile-long road in Lee and Collier counties is dangerous.
On Monday morning just before sunrise, a 21-year-old woman was hit and killed on State Road 82 just south of Corkscrew Road in Collier County. Earlier the same week, two people were hurt in another crash on State Road 82.
The Florida Highway Patrol says not all crashes happen for the same reason.
“There have been many times where I’ve worked fatal crashes or deadly crashes because of people making left-handed turns,” said Nicolas Duncan, a traffic sergeant with the Lee County sheriff’s office.
People don’t feel safe, and they want to see changes on the road to improve safety.
“Florida Department of Transportation: Do something about it.” Kris, the wife of a State Road 82 Victim, “You hold the key. It’s taken too long we have too much to lose.”
Unrelenting voices, concerned with safety are urging authorities to take action, and they will not go unnoticed.
FDOT has plans to improve safety along State Road 82 this summer. Next week they will announce when the road improvements begin.
The project proposes interim median modifications to reduce conflict points and increase safety at the intersections of SR-82 with several cross streets.
The proposed safety improvements will prohibit left turns from these side streets onto State Road 82.
Traffic will be required to turn right onto SR-82 and make a U-turn at one of the adjacent intersections.