This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a disorderly bicyclist, a man allegedly trying to lure a minor, and a stolen vehicle from out of state. Stephen Agee Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Agee has been arrested he allegedly tossed his bicycle and shouted at pedestrians.

According to the Naples Police Department, officers responded to 5th Ave. South after a woman called about the 32-year-old, who reportedly followed and harassed her on 5th Avenue while also throwing his bike and acting erratic.

During Agee’s arrest, officers said he began to tense up and pull away from them.

He then began to kick the patrol car door while in the vehicle’s backseat.

Agee is being charged with disorderly conduct and resisting without violence.

Miles Andrew Jefferies Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Miles Andrew Jefferies has been arrested after allegedly sending explicit messages to a juvenile, as well as an inappropriate video and photos.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a man approached a juvenile at the victim’s place of work in early July.

The 39-year-old reportedly gave the victim a box with a gift and his phone number.

Later, a person posing as the victim texted Jefferies several times, telling him the victim was underage. Still, Jefferies continued speaking of explicit acts and sending inappropriate photos and a video.

He’s being charged with transmission of material harmful to minors and the use of a computer to lure a minor.

Yohannes Haile Credit: Naples Police Department

Yohannes Haile was arrested in Naples for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Seattle, Washington.

In the early hours of July 11, Naples Police Officers located a vehicle illegally parked at the 14th Ave S Beach End.

Officers discovered the vehicle was reported to be stolen out of Seattle.

Officers cautiously approached the vehicle and found a male, identified as 38-year-old Yohannes Haile of Washington State, fast asleep.

Haile has been charged with grand theft auto. The stolen vehicle was inventoried and ultimately towed from the scene.