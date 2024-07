Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking more heat for this Wednesday afternoon, along with scattered storms to develop along the coast.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said,” Southwest Florida is going to feel the heat this afternoon, as drier conditions are expected along with scattered storms later on this evening, mainly after 5 p.m.”

Wednesday

The heat continues this Wednesday, with highs in the mid-90s. Â

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 102 – 108°.

Wednesday is looking drier than the last few days with isolated showers and a few storms possible around the area this afternoon.

Scattered storms will develop and arrive along the coast later this evening.Â

Thursday

A warm, humid, and dry start for Thursday.

Thursday will be a bit wetter with scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

While more rain is in the forecast, “feels like” temperatures will range between 103 – 108° before the storms develop.Â

Friday

Friday will begin dry with scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Thanks to the clouds and earlier start to rain, temperatures will not be as hot with highs in the lower 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will once again be between 100 – 105°.Â