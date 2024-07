Due to the Crowdstrike software outage, millions of people traveling around the country have been delayed or stranded. This raises the question: What are your rights if that happens?

Flight customers are entitled to a full refund due to flight cancellations, meaning they do not have to take airline credit or another ticket to compensate.

While most airlines have recovered from Friday’s cyber outage, Delta Airlines continued to struggle six days later.

Many Delta customers have been stranded due to the lengthy recovery.

Passengers are owed full refunds for canceled flights and flights with significant delays.

Significant delays are at least three hours for a domestic flight and six hours for an international flight.

Refunds must be given within seven days if using a credit card and 20 days if purchased with a check or cash.

Compensation can also be granted for any checked baggage; however, airlines are not obligated to refund incidental expenses.

Delta will also provide meal vouchers, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation for passengers affected by the cancellations.

Trip delay coverage may be applicable if customers use a credit card to purchase plane tickets.