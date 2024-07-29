Scattered storms and heavy rain possible this Monday afternoon

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
DNA technology has helped to identify skeletal remains discovered more than 20 years ago in Charlotte County.
Hot weather, hard hits, and touchdown celebrations—it’s officially the start of a new season of high school football in Southwest Florida.
The Weather Authority is tracking spotty showers and patchy fog Monday morning with mild and muggy conditions.
Florida is one of several possibilities for where a rainmaker or potential tropical system could go.
A beloved pet pooch left without an owner is feeling the effects of shelter life. Yogi has heartbreakingly spent more than two years at the Humane Society Naples.
A rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has claimed the lives of 12 people, most of whom were children.
Around 6:45 on Sunday evening, Naples Police and Fire units were dispatched to “a structural collapse at La Trattoria” on 5th Ave. S.
A drowning at New Pass Bridge in Bonita Springs. Several law enforcement agencies investigating the scene.
Cash in on the back-to-school sales tax holiday July 29 – August 11.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features inmate murder, drug busts, and stolen U-Hauls in Walmart parking lots.
The Multicultural Center of Southwest Florida is hosting its annual Big Backpack Event in Fort Myers, marking 25 years of giving back to the community.
Stay cool and hydrate. The heat index will reach up to 105 degrees Sunday afternoon.
The Harris Campaign is holding the biggest-ever ‘Mobilization blitz’, capitalizing on grassroots energy across Florida.
Attention Southwest Florida shoppers: Boar’s Head is recalling over 200,000 pounds of deli meats sold at local chains like Publix, following a Listeria outbreak.
The Lee County GOP is hosting the Trumparilla Boat Parade in support of the Republican nominee.
The Weather Authority is tracking spotty showers and patchy fog Monday morning with mild and muggy conditions.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Heading into the afternoon, we’re tracking scattered and widespread category of rain and storms because of ample moisture in the atmosphere over the region.”
Spotty showers and patchy fog are possible this morning, but otherwise mild & muggy conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s.
Ample atmospheric moisture returns to the region today and will support greater rain and cloud coverage.
Slow-moving scattered showers and storms due to weak wind flow may cause localized flooding and rain totals between 1-3″, some areas drier, some areas wetter.
Better atmospheric moisture is supporting greater chances for storms and soaking rainfall on Monday.
Greater rain chances keep high temperatures slightly below average in the low 90s.
Another mild and muggy start in the mid-to-upper 70s.
Amplified moisture remains in place and chances for heavy rain and greater cloud cover continue.
Scattered storms with highs below average in the low 90s.
Slightly drier mid-level air begins to move in, but scattered storms remain in the forecast.
Afternoon highs start to climb towards the low and mid-90s and continue warming through the end of the week.
We’re monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic that currently has a 50% chance of tropical development.