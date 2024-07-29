Scattered storms and heavy rain possible this Monday afternoon

The Weather Authority is tracking spotty showers and patchy fog Monday morning with mild and muggy conditions.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Heading into the afternoon, we’re tracking scattered and widespread category of rain and storms because of ample moisture in the atmosphere over the region.”

Monday

Spotty showers and patchy fog are possible this morning, but otherwise mild & muggy conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Ample atmospheric moisture returns to the region today and will support greater rain and cloud coverage.

Slow-moving scattered showers and storms due to weak wind flow may cause localized flooding and rain totals between 1-3″, some areas drier, some areas wetter.

Better atmospheric moisture is supporting greater chances for storms and soaking rainfall on Monday.

Greater rain chances keep high temperatures slightly below average in the low 90s.

Tuesday

Another mild and muggy start in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Amplified moisture remains in place and chances for heavy rain and greater cloud cover continue.

Scattered storms with highs below average in the low 90s.

Wednesday

Slightly drier mid-level air begins to move in, but scattered storms remain in the forecast.

Afternoon highs start to climb towards the low and mid-90s and continue warming through the end of the week.

We’re monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic that currently has a 50% chance of tropical development.