Video evidence can go a long way, according to criminal defense attorney Jonathan Spellman.

So, when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office implemented them back in October of 2023 to maintain public trust, it was a huge milestone.

“Body camera footage provides a huge advantage in terms of figuring out what happened in a situation where otherwise we wouldn’t know unless we were there,” said Spellman.

Until former LCSO deputy Tyrese Jackson.

“Absolutely horrified that this person could take advantage of the public and his position the way that he did. And it’s very well done by the sheriff’s department that they caught him,” said Pamella Seay, a lawyer and professor at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Jackson was arrested on Sunday after an investigation showed several incidents where he conducted traffic stops, manipulated body camera footage and took money from the drivers he stopped, according to LCSO’s booking report.

Both Spellman and Seay say this could have a huge effect on deputies and the community going forward.

“For any member of the public hearing the story, it’s got to be a little unnerving, and a bit concerning. Police officers are there to uphold the law, not to break it. Hopefully, a wake-up call,” said Spellman.

“They need to reassure the public, and in order to do that, it’s going to take a lot of work on their part, and this man has done more to harm the sheriff’s department than anything he could ever have done,” said Seay.

The timelines and video only offer a glimpse of the damage done.

It took 17 months from the time Jackson was hired in July of 2022 to be issued his body-worn camera.

So could there be more victims?

“It would be hard for them to without additional proof. They may unfortunately be limited in what they’re able to put forth proof on,” said Spellman.

Jackson has since bonded out of the Lee County Jail but now faces felony charges.

One count of scheme to defraud and two counts of official misconduct in a public agency.

The former deputy is expected to be in court on August 26.