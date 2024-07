Credit: WINK News

The Florida summer heat should be no surprise for any seasoned Floridian; however, a study suggests that the state is number seven in hot car-related deaths.

According to the Parrish Law Firm, after gathering information from the research company No Heat Stroke, Florida has the seventh-highest rate of child heatstroke deaths in vehicles, averaging 3.10 per 100,000 people aged 14 and under.

The study compiled its findings into a chart using population data from 2023 and recording only children ages 14 and under. A chart of hot car-related death rates per state. Credit: The Parish Law Firm

It was noted in the report that the last reported car-related death occurred in May in Bradenton.

The study gathered records from 1988 through July 2024, citing that since its initial gathering, Miami has been the home of the most heat-related fatalities in the state, five in total.

Jacksonville and West Palm Beach closely followed, with four deaths reported each.

According to the study, roughly 111 deaths have been attributed to hot car-related incidents.

Some areas in Southwest Florida are under a heat advisory on Wednesday due to the persistent temperatures, which stresses the importance of proper self-care during the summer.

According to the study, Louisiana ranked as the deadliest state for child heatstroke deaths in vehicles, with approximately 37 deaths recorded, averaging 4.22 per 100,000 people aged 14 and under.