WINK News

Watch Now

Man wanted for armed robbery of Fort Myers gas station

Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
Published: Updated:

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man involved with an armed robbery at a Fort Myers gas station.

According to Crime Stoppers, a man robbed a gas station with a firearm in the Palm Beach Boulevard, Tice area in Lee County.

Crime Stoppers shared surveillance stills of the man Sunday morning via X, but did not note what time the attempted robbery occurred.

The suspect appeared to be a male appearing to be in his 30s, said the tweet.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white hat or bandana.

If you have any information on the suspected thief, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.