Heat builds in for your Wednesday  

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Paying your way onto Fort Myers Beach could soon become a reality.
Town leaders are discussing a pay-to-cross idea to get on the island.
The Weather Authority is tracking drier conditions with high afternoon temperatures in the lower to mid-90s this Wednesday.
A suspected child rapist is on the run, and according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he may have ties to Cape Coral.
Following the impact of Debby, one neighborhood in Lehigh Acres remains blocked by the murky brown flood water.
Family and friends held a vigil on Tuesday night to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Kendra Ahrens.
Getting down and dirty to lend a helping hand. Police in Naples rescued some little ducklings that fell into a storm drain.
The people dealing with flooding in Punta Gorda are telling us they want leaders to take their issues seriously.
A man was killed after a tire exploded while he was inflating it at A Expert Tire & Service in San Carlos Park, making it the second death of its kind in Lee County in as many months.
Two very different storms are teaching very similar lessons to the people of Fort Myers Beach.
If you live in a Special Flood Hazard Area in Lee County you will be receiving a “concerning” letter from FEMA about flood insurance discount
Restaurant owners are back to business after Tropical Storm Debby came roaring through Fort Myers Beach.
In her four years on this earth, Aubrey’s life has been anything but easy.
The cleanup from Tropical Storm Debby continues, at least it does in the Sanibel Lighthouse Beach parking lot.
From dealing with blaring alarms to making breakfast, parents rush their kids to the bus stop every morning … but that’s where the rushing stops.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke for the first time since being selected as Vice President Harris’ VP pick in Pennsylvania.
The Weather Authority is tracking drier conditions with high afternoon temperatures in the lower to mid-90s this Wednesday.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Wednesday will be hotter and drier with isolated showers, possibly in the afternoon. This stretch of dryness will span throughout the rest of the workweek.”
Drier conditions are moving in as dry air wraps around Debby still lingering across the Southeast.
Isolated showers and storms will still be possible throughout the morning and afternoon.
High temperatures will be hotter and back in the lower to mid 90s.
“Feels like” temperatures will range from 105 – 110°.
Drier air continues to move into Southwest Florida for Thursday.
While isolated showers and storms will be possible, many of you will be staying dry.
Temperatures will be on the hotter side once again with highs in the lower to mid 90s.
“Feels like” temperatures will range from 105 – 110°.
Hot temperatures continue with Isolated rain and storms will once again be possible for your Friday plans.
High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105—110°.
Tropical Storm Debby continues to slowly move through the Southeast, dumping rain across South Carolina and North Carolina.
Dangerous flooding and coastal flooding will continue to be the biggest issue for those areas through the end of the week.
For Southwest Florida, drier air is now moving in and wrapping into Tropical Storm Debby.
This drier air will limit how much rain we see in Southwest Florida over the next few days.
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea remain disorganized.
The northern portion of this tropical wave could reach the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, but any development should be slow to occur.
There is a 10% chance of further development over the next seven days.