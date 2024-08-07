Heat builds in for your Wednesday  

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking drier conditions with high afternoon temperatures in the lower to mid-90s this Wednesday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Wednesday will be hotter and drier with isolated showers, possibly in the afternoon. This stretch of dryness will span throughout the rest of the workweek.”

Wednesday

Drier conditions are moving in as dry air wraps around Debby still lingering across the Southeast.

Isolated showers and storms will still be possible throughout the morning and afternoon.

High temperatures will be hotter and back in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 105 – 110°.

Thursday

Drier air continues to move into Southwest Florida for Thursday.

While isolated showers and storms will be possible, many of you will be staying dry.

Temperatures will be on the hotter side once again with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 105 – 110°.

Friday

Hot temperatures continue with Isolated rain and storms will once again be possible for your Friday plans.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105—110°.

Tropical Storm Debby continues to slowly move through the Southeast, dumping rain across South Carolina and North Carolina.

Dangerous flooding and coastal flooding will continue to be the biggest issue for those areas through the end of the week.

For Southwest Florida, drier air is now moving in and wrapping into Tropical Storm Debby.

This drier air will limit how much rain we see in Southwest Florida over the next few days.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea remain disorganized.

The northern portion of this tropical wave could reach the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, but any development should be slow to occur.

There is a 10% chance of further development over the next seven days.