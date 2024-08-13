Remembering Hurricane Charley 20 years later

WINK News
A Naples man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself and walking nude on Naples beach earlier this week.
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a man for allegedly possessing 18 grams of Fentanyl.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on surveillance video suspected of stealing bicycles in Fort Myers.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and the Gulf Coast Humane Society held a joint news conference regarding their efforts to combat illegal dog fighting.
Of the four Republican candidates vying to win two Lee County commissioner primaries, two of them are their own largest contributors to their campaigns, while two of them relied on growth and development dollars as their largest category of donors.
The Weather Authority is tracking drier conditions persisting throughout Southwest Florida and higher afternoon temperatures.
Collier County students are preparing to return to school; however, the district is short 79 teachers.
More customers and another former employee have come forward and shared their experiences with Beattie Development.
Ethan Cartwright was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Anne Fleury and her mother Jeanne Pierre Charles Andre in San Carlos Park in 2021.
“The package, about the size of a microwave oven, contained 25 individually wrapped kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $625,000,” CCSO said.
Is President Biden part of the winning formula for his Vice President?
The people of Lee County are experiencing bad gas.
High School Football will look differently this year after the FHSAA voted for reclassification in December.
The first day of school is always a rush of excitement for parents, teachers and, most importantly, kids!
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Southwest Florida and caused significant damage.
On Aug. 13, 2004, on a Friday, the small but extremely powerful Category 4 tore through SWFL like a buzzsaw, destroying infrastructure across the area.
The storm made landfall at 3:45 p.m. on North Captiva with winds of 150 mph and gusts up to 173 mph.
The National Hurricane Center said that the maximum storm surge associated with Charley was six to seven feet on Sanibel and Estero islands.
“This was less than expected due to a number of factors, including an increase in the storm’s speed, the eyewall shrinking and the tide receding,” NHC said.
Charley moved north-northeastward and caused significant damage across Florida’s peninsula from Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte. It then struck Orlando to Palm Coast, which is north of Daytona Beach.
The storm caused 10 direct deaths in the U.S.
Charley caused an estimated $14 billion in economic losses.
Hurricane Ian, which hit Southwest Florida in 2022, was the strongest storm to hit the area since Charley.