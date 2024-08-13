Remembering Hurricane Charley 20 years later

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Southwest Florida and caused significant damage.

On Aug. 13, 2004, on a Friday, the small but extremely powerful Category 4 tore through SWFL like a buzzsaw, destroying infrastructure across the area.

The storm made landfall at 3:45 p.m. on North Captiva with winds of 150 mph and gusts up to 173 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said that the maximum storm surge associated with Charley was six to seven feet on Sanibel and Estero islands.

“This was less than expected due to a number of factors, including an increase in the storm’s speed, the eyewall shrinking and the tide receding,” NHC said.

Charley moved north-northeastward and caused significant damage across Florida’s peninsula from Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte. It then struck Orlando to Palm Coast, which is north of Daytona Beach.

The storm caused 10 direct deaths in the U.S.

Charley caused an estimated $14 billion in economic losses.

Hurricane Ian, which hit Southwest Florida in 2022, was the strongest storm to hit the area since Charley.