WINK News

Watch Now

2 men caught on video wanted for stealing bicycles in Fort Myers

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on surveillance video suspected of stealing bicycles in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, detectives would like to identify the men believed involved in the thefts.

On Friday, at approximately 4:11 a.m., the men were caught removing the bicycles and leaving the area of 2743 First St.

If you have any information on who these men are, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.