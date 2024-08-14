New procedure helping to relieve pain from trigeminal neuralgia

WINK News
The region’s biggest culinary event of the year, Sizzle Dining, is right around the corner.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and the Fort Myers Police Department are searching for a man accused of stealing a shopping cart full of items.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who was seen entering Leal’s Tires and Wheels on Palm Beach Boulevard and making off with over two dozen tires.
The lawyers for Beattie Development have released a statement after a barrage of accusations saying that the company took money for construction projects and never finished the work.
A Collier County man has been arrested after allegedly punching a man following a vehicle crash in Naples.
The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Ernesto, a Category 1 storm, as it continues to strengthen near Puerto Rico.
Lee County commissioner candidates Amanda Cochran and David Mulicka each pounced at the opportunity to put up campaign signs, more so than their Republican campaign competitors Mike Greenwell and Matthew Thornton, respectively.
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) has lifted the advisories for high bacterial levels at three Marco Island beaches.
Lehigh Senior High School football head coach Antwan Dixon enters his second season at the helm.
One person has been detained after police and SWAT team were seen on a scene in northwest Cape Coral.
School is back in session as Florida Gulf Coast University students are excitedly preparing for their move-in day.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated storms and extremely high temperatures for this Wednesday afternoon.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in a northwest Cape Coral neighborhood that killed one person.
Preserve the past or focus on the future? The future of the historic Hall of 50 States is up in the air.
Imagine a pain in your face that is so intense you can’t talk, eat or move. It’s called trigeminal neuralgia, and up to 15,000 people a year are diagnosed with it.
When medications don’t work, there’s a new procedure that is helping to relieve the pain.
“It was really painful. It would send me into attacks. They would last like 15 seconds,” said Marilyn Gray.
Gray, a grandmother of 12, lived day and night with excruciating pain in her face.
“I remember one summer, I had rubbed the skin off my face,” she said.
Described as a lightning bolt to both sides of her cheeks, anything would trigger her trigeminal neuralgia, including brushing her teeth, eating and applying makeup.
Nobody knows why some get it, and some don’t.
“We can point to a blood vessel that’s usually compressing or touching the top or side of the trigeminal nerve, but what’s interesting is that almost everyone has a blood vessel touching the trigeminal nerve as it leaves the brainstem,” said Neurosurgeon Jon McIver.
McIver said there are several ways to treat it, first, medication, then radiation but the effects last only 18 months. The most permanent procedure is microvascular decompression.
“Where a surgeon makes a window in the bone, behind the ear on the side of the pain, and then places what looks like a very small pillow between the nerve and the blood vessel, that is usually coursing over the top of the nerve,” McIver said.
Radiation didn’t work for Gray, so now, she’s planning to try this new procedure and hoping it gives her a permanent fix.
This condition is more common in women and people over 50. Because it occurs near the jawline, it’s most often misdiagnosed as pain from a bad tooth or TMJ.