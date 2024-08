WINK News broke the story in May about a local county commissioner, who is required by our state constitution to live in the district he represents, moving away and remaining in office.

This happened in Glades County, but it could happen in Lee, Collier or Charlotte Counties.

When some Glades County residents found out about the Commissioner moving, they demanded he be replaced as the move didn’t abide by the constitution. That didn’t happen. They were left high and dry with a commissioner who doesn’t live in his district.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean investigated Glades County Commissioner John “Tony” Whidden after multiple people reached out with concerns, looking to answer why a sitting commissioner who doesn’t live in his district is allowed to continue to serve.

For months, WINK News has been requesting documents from our agencies we rely on to enforce the law. Multiple public records requests showed a similar investigation conclusion. Each agency stated the case is not in their jurisdiction.

After a whole lot of nothing from Glades County and other government agencies, Glades citizens wanted to do something about it. They decided to take the matter into their own hands.

“We have got to make a change and it falls back on the citizens to do that,” Margaret Pass said.

Margaret Pass, a Glades County resident, told WINK News that after countless unanswered questions from agencies, she got to work. In May, pass drafted up a letter for the Governor and State Attorney’s offices. She took the unsigned letters and went door-knocking.

“I gave out 150 form letters, all the people had to do was sign them, stick them in an envelope, they already had a stamp on them, and send them out,” Pass said.

The letters read in part, “As a concerned citizen, I am requesting the immediate removal of john “Tony” Whidden from Glades County, Board of County Commissioners. To date you have not acted on his removal, he established residency outside his district two years ago.”

The letter went on to say, “Glades is a small county, but we are strong and will not be ignored. Please act immediately.”

According to our public records request, more than 30 of these letters were signed and sent to the governor’s office. WINK News spoke with a few of the signers.

“I think that the precedents been set in the past, where the governor took action against commissioners and removed them. And I think that he should remove Whidden at this time. Actually, it should have been done a long time ago. But that’s why I signed the letter,” Robert Murrhee of Glades County said.

“I like for people to follow rules and policies and do the right thing. And the disappointing thing, whether or not when, when our leadership is not following rules. What does it say about us? And I just feel like we’re our country, it will turn into a banana republic if we don’t keep up on these things,” Barbara Ridgdill of Glades County said.

“I think they’re all somehow they just just giving the impression the general public, that if they ignored, we’ll just go away,” Douglas Korinke of Glades County said.

In May, the governor’s office said this was a State Attorney issue. Documents WINK News obtained from the State Attorney’s office say they found no criminal charges but named Whidden’s seat “vacant.”

“I think it’s a fair request by the people of Glades County to have this man removed from office. And I just, I really hope that the governor kind of wakes up and, and does something,” Murrhee said.

“It’s very disappointing and disheartening, and it makes you wonder if there’s corruption involved,” Ridgdill said. Ridgdill went on to say, “If they’re not following rules, then what else are they not doing?”

In all the documents with several different agencies, the conclusions of the investigations are all similar. They achnologe that he doesn’t live in his district, that his seat is vacant, but that it isn’t their jurisdiction. In other words, they don’t have the responsibility to take action.

“They are like, well, it’s someone else’s department, it’s never ours. I’ve had enough of that. Well, that, you know, where else can I go?” Pass said.

WINK News is still trying to understand who is enforcing the law requiring commissioners to live in their district. Glades, Lee, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto; whatever it may be, who is taking action?