Two families will get their first look at their brand new homes Friday, courtesy of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance.

The alliance began building the apartment complex at the corner of Lake Trafford Road and 19th Street North in March 2023; now, the first apartment building is complete.

The community is designed to help lower-income families in Immokalee.

Sixteen families will move into the first of eight apartment buildings.

According to developers, the eight buildings will have 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

Along with the apartments, a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance, and other amenities will be available.

While the building is prepared for families to move into, the alliance is currently waiting on the Certificate of Occupancy. Without it, families will have to wait until the certification is granted.

The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance must raise about $20 million to finish the entire complex and its amenities.

One of the housing alliance’s goals is to focus on what it says is the most critical barrier to overcoming poverty for people in Immokalee—housing.

This new development makes them feel one step closer to achieving that goal.