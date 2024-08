Credit: Getty Images

Collier County’s Tourist Development Council unanimously recommended the county spend $2.09 million in tourist-development tax funds to extend a sponsorship agreement and build six more covered U.S. Pickleball Open Championships courts.

The TDC on Aug. 20 recommended spending $1.05 million over seven years to extend Spirit Promotions’ agreement for the 2026-2032 championships and up to $1 million for a new sound system at East Naples Community Park and six championship courts covered by a waterproof canopy that also will house the U.S. Open Pickleball Academy. Spirit Promotions will match the $1 million capital improvements payment.

The vote includes spending up to $40,000 for an infrastructure project study, which is required by the state to show a tourism benefit.

“The existing canopy is not rainproof, but it does provide shade,” Mike Dee, co-owner and manager of Spirit Promotions, told the TDC. “It is problematic from a television perspective. Two years ago, we had our live TV time rained out during the event, so the waterproof canopy … will give us certainty.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.