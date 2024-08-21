Former teacher’s assistant pleads guilty

WINK News
Get your pink ready! The countdown is on for Southwest Florida’s making strides against breast cancer walk.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred in Naples on Wednesday night.
Seahawk legend turned Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watkins has taken over as defensive coordinator at Cape Coral.
A healthy pay increase for crossing guards. That’s the plan for the city of Cape Coral to keep the streets safer for their kids.
A program in Fort Myers teaches students with autism the skills of dog training using positive reinforcement.
The Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel has been sitting vacant for nearly two years but Wednesday, that changed. The structural demolition started and the hotel and restaurant were fully demolished.
The Cape Coral City Council is discussing Jaycee Park and the proposed renovations on Wednesday night.
The city of Cape Coral is proposing to add more than two dozen roundabouts all around the city.
Ever heard of lectin? It is a compound found in plants and it’s cooking up a lot of controversy
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is an animal lover who understands the benefits of having dogs around people during stressful situations.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for August 21, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
Two longtime foes, North Fort Myers and Cape Coral, meet on Friday to kickoff the regular season in the WINK News Game of the Week.
Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton are headlining the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party’s choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday “about the present historical moment and his path forward,” his campaign announced Wednesday, fueling growing speculation that Kennedy could drop out and support Republican nominee Donald Trump.
A father is sharing the pain and frustrations that his family continues to face after his son was raped by Lauren King, a former fort myers school teacher’s assistant.
“He lost his virginity to an adult, and it’s hurtful,” said the victim’s father.
But on Wednesday’s plea hearing, King pleaded guilty to both counts of molesting and sexually battering the student.
“The allegations in this case were very complicated, very serious, and I believe, as does Ms. King, that the resolution of this case is in the best interest of everyone involved,” said Desiree Wilson, Attorney with Foley and Wilson Law Firm.
Now, King faces 96 months in prison, then 60 months of sex offender probation with no termination, and will go on to become a registered sex offender for life.
“I accept your plea. And I will note that it is a legitimate, uncoerced plea bargain,” the judge said during the hearing.
“We are very happy to give the victims closure in this crime, by having the defendant admit to the allegations, go to prison, become a sexual offender and a convicted felon.” said Erin Hughes, Assistant State Attorney. “This was an extreme betrayal of trust, and now the community is safe as she is a sexual offender on her way to the Department of Corrections.”
Now, finally, the family has some peace. The next steps for the family and the student are to begin moving on from all this pain.
“I love my son to death, and I’ll do anything for him,” said the victim’s father.