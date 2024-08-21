Former teacher’s assistant pleads guilty

A father is sharing the pain and frustrations that his family continues to face after his son was raped by Lauren King, a former fort myers school teacher’s assistant.

“He lost his virginity to an adult, and it’s hurtful,” said the victim’s father.

But on Wednesday’s plea hearing, King pleaded guilty to both counts of molesting and sexually battering the student.

“The allegations in this case were very complicated, very serious, and I believe, as does Ms. King, that the resolution of this case is in the best interest of everyone involved,” said Desiree Wilson, Attorney with Foley and Wilson Law Firm.

Now, King faces 96 months in prison, then 60 months of sex offender probation with no termination, and will go on to become a registered sex offender for life.

“I accept your plea. And I will note that it is a legitimate, uncoerced plea bargain,” the judge said during the hearing.

“We are very happy to give the victims closure in this crime, by having the defendant admit to the allegations, go to prison, become a sexual offender and a convicted felon.” said Erin Hughes, Assistant State Attorney. “This was an extreme betrayal of trust, and now the community is safe as she is a sexual offender on her way to the Department of Corrections.”

Now, finally, the family has some peace. The next steps for the family and the student are to begin moving on from all this pain.

“I love my son to death, and I’ll do anything for him,” said the victim’s father.