Have you seen these fugitives?

Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and Collier County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information on multiple fugitives.

In a Facebook post, the agency spotlighted 8 people wanted as of 8/22/24 by its Fugitive Warrants Division.

Here’s more information on a few of the wanted.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, Denis Zelaya is being accused of sexual battery to a victim under the age of 12 and violation of probation.

He is known to frequent the North Naples area.

Authorities said that Cassandra Dawn Hall, also known as Cassandra Shelhorse, failed to appear in court after being charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

She is known to frequent Golden Gate City & Estates, East Naples and the City of Naples.

Joshua Robert Earner has been accused of trespassing on an occupied structure, petit theft and failure to appear in court.

He is known to frequent East Naples, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Lee County.

If you have any information on any of the fugitives, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward