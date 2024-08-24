Have you seen these fugitives?

WINK News
Florida’s second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday began Saturday.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on multiple fugitives.
The Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call for an owl with a broken wing.
Lee County deputies were dispatched to Bayside Veterans Park in response to a vehicle that was driving on the grass and colliding with park benches near the restaurants.
The preserve is one of the few undeveloped, protected areas on the island, so all the planting done on Saturday will help make it grow into a space for all to continue to visit and learn from.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a trafficking traffic stop, a marital assault, and an antique theft. Matthew Christopher Whited has been arrested after several drugs and guns were allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop in Cape Coral. On Tuesday, Cape Coral police officers conducted a traffic stop on a red […]
After a short pursuit, the vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into the tree line on the Southbound Interstate-75 entrance ramp.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for the White House and endorsed Donald Trump on Friday.
After a pleasant and dry start, scattered rain and storms will develop and move through for your afternoon plans.
Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonita Springs on Friday evening.
The 2024 high school football season has officially kicked off in southwest Florida. Check out scores from all around our area!
Hiram’s Grill in Punta Gorda held a fundraiser for Sweet’s Diner Friday evening.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Ave Maria neighborhood on Thursday morning after deputies say 26-year-old Hilberto Callejas rammed into a car carrying the mother of his children.
Estero High School has a new state-of-the-art field to play on.
After years of living without any problems, Fort Myers homeowners are being hit with a surprise bill that could be more than about $1,000 dollars.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and Collier County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information on multiple fugitives.
In a Facebook post, the agency spotlighted 8 people wanted as of 8/22/24 by its Fugitive Warrants Division.
Here’s more information on a few of the wanted.
According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, Denis Zelaya is being accused of sexual battery to a victim under the age of 12 and violation of probation.
He is known to frequent the North Naples area.
Authorities said that Cassandra Dawn Hall, also known as Cassandra Shelhorse, failed to appear in court after being charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
She is known to frequent Golden Gate City & Estates, East Naples and the City of Naples.
Joshua Robert Earner has been accused of trespassing on an occupied structure, petit theft and failure to appear in court.
He is known to frequent East Naples, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Lee County.
If you have any information on any of the fugitives, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward