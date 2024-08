This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a trafficking traffic stop, a marital assault, and an antique theft. Matthew Christopher Whited Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Christopher Whited has been arrested after several drugs and guns were allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop in Cape Coral.

On Tuesday, Cape Coral police officers conducted a traffic stop on a red four-door car near Del Prado Blvd.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the 25-year-old reached under the seat and appeared to be manipulating an object.

While the officer approached the car, the Whited attempted to exit without being asked.

The officer told the driver to get back in the car. When he approached the driver’s side, the officer could smell burnt marijuana.

Whited reportedly continued to make movements, reaching for something under the driver’s seat, and was instructed to place his hands on the steering wheel.

After searching the car, officers found a loaded gun, one Draco gun, three guns in the trunk, presumptive marijuana, a clear bag with over 28 grams of cocaine, a clear bag with 0.2 grams of fentanyl, a black scale with residue, $4,335 in cash and a clear bag with several empty bags.

Whited is being charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of Paraphernalia, and displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Roshanda Churchwell Chrisp has been arrested after she allegedly shot her husband near 49th Street West.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting injured the hand of Todd Chrisp, and he was transported to a Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment.

The victim sustained a single bullet wound from the palm of his hand and through his middle finger.

Upon interviewing the victim, he stated his wife confronted him over money he owed.

A verbal altercation occurred, and she then brandished a black pistol before allegedly shooting her husband.

LCSO then stated that the accused called her mother, shouting, “I just shot Todd!”

Chrisp was arrested and is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Andre Vazquez Credit: The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Andre Vazquez has been arrested after he reportedly stole an antique slot machine filled with silver buffalo nickels.

Security footage caught Vazquez forcing open a locked door, snatching the slot machine, and securing it to an electric bike before taking off.

After a foot chase from his residence, Vazquez hid in a nearby backyard, even climbing onto a roof to avoid being captured by deputies.

A search of Vazquez’s property revealed a U-Haul with the stolen slot machine inside, along with bolt cutters and a backpack containing a loaded handgun.

As a person with felony convictions, Vazquez is not allowed to possess a firearm. He is currently in the DeSoto County Jail.

