Alva Fire Department saves dog from fire

The Alva Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at an Alva home. Everyone was accounted for but the dog.

As Lehigh firefighters worked the scene, they noticed the dog, named Scooter, under the mud.

Kyle Lloyd is a Lehigh firefighter and he worked the scene.

“We started to see splashing around underneath the house,” said Lloyd. “A couple of minutes go by, and I see a head poke out. So immediately I go, dog, dog, dog.”

When the first responders noticed Scooter, rescue efforts began.

James Formica is a Firefighter Paramedic Trainee with Lehigh Fire Control and Rescue. He helped Scooter get out of the mud.

“He was just so stuck, so he wasn’t going to move much,” said Formica. “So then I started using my hands to dig the mud out and try to get the water away from his mouth.”

Formica’s crew went to grab shovels to help out, and soon after, Scooter was free.

“He ran straight to his owner. He didn’t want nothing to do with us, but all smiles on Scooter’s part, and he ran directly to his daddy,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd said Scooter most likely hid underneath the home because he was scared, but then got stuck. Luckily the firefighters were able to get to him in time.

“He was trapped underneath the house that was burning, and the house was burning pretty good, so it’s a miracle that the dog was able to make it out,” said Lloyd.

The fire is still under investigation.