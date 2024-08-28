Alva Fire Department saves dog from fire

WINK News
Residents of the unincorporated community of Tice are urging the Florida Department of Transportation to improve traffic safety through written suggestions submitted at the Tice Transportation Talk.
Three brand new endangered panther kittens were born in the Okaloacoochee State forest.
Legendary punk band Black Flag is coming to Fort Myers as part of their part of their 2024 “The First Four Years” tour.
A young man celebrated being cancer-free on Wednesday.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach is too bright with its TVs and fountain lights. Now, they want those lights turned off because they say it affects sea turtles.
The details of this death have been pending, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was no foul play involved.
Lee County deputies say street racing on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres needs to stop, and they’re going to take action.
Fort Myers Beach has endured the challenges and roadblocks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The City of Naples Advisory Board voted this week to seek proposals about possibly bringing a new electric vehicle shuttle to the city.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Naples on Wednesday evening.
What’s next? It’s the question everyone is asking now that Wade Wilson was sentenced to death Aug. 27 for the brutal murders he committed in 2019.
Dune walkovers do way more than just create a path to the beach. They provide storm protection.
A man arrested on child porn charges faces new charges because he allegedly used stolen money to bail himself out of jail.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for August 28, 2024.
The Alva Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at an Alva home. Everyone was accounted for but the dog.
As Lehigh firefighters worked the scene, they noticed the dog, named Scooter, under the mud.
Kyle Lloyd is a Lehigh firefighter and he worked the scene.
“We started to see splashing around underneath the house,” said Lloyd. “A couple of minutes go by, and I see a head poke out. So immediately I go, dog, dog, dog.”
When the first responders noticed Scooter, rescue efforts began.
James Formica is a Firefighter Paramedic Trainee with Lehigh Fire Control and Rescue. He helped Scooter get out of the mud.
“He was just so stuck, so he wasn’t going to move much,” said Formica. “So then I started using my hands to dig the mud out and try to get the water away from his mouth.”
Formica’s crew went to grab shovels to help out, and soon after, Scooter was free.
“He ran straight to his owner. He didn’t want nothing to do with us, but all smiles on Scooter’s part, and he ran directly to his daddy,” said Lloyd.
Lloyd said Scooter most likely hid underneath the home because he was scared, but then got stuck. Luckily the firefighters were able to get to him in time.
“He was trapped underneath the house that was burning, and the house was burning pretty good, so it’s a miracle that the dog was able to make it out,” said Lloyd.
The fire is still under investigation.