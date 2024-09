Baker Janette Dulaney, featured in Gulfshore Business’ 40 under 40 CREDIT: WINK News

Every great artist starts somewhere. For Janette Dulaney, it was the night before her son’s birthday.

“I completely forgot to make his cake,” said Dulaney. “I went in and took the cake right out of the oven, iced it right away, which is big no-no, and the icing just melted right off the cake.”

Instead of just laughing off the failed Pinterest inspo, Dulaney decided to not be out-baked.

“My sister was getting married. A few months later, she said, ‘Since you’re making cakes now, you can go ahead and make my wedding cake,'” said Dulaney. Dulaney working on a creation. CREDIT: WINK News

Since then, Dulaney has made an appearance on the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” and has garnered national recognition for her work.

This month, Dulaney was named as one of the recipients of Gulfshore Business‘ 40 under 40.

Dulaney also created a tiger sculpture that stood 4 feet tall and weighed 85 pounds, which she said holds a special place in her heart. Dulaney’s tiger cake. CREDIT: WINK News

“The theme was ‘Honor our COVID heroes,’ so I decided to honor all the mothers that basically give their all to their children when they’re sick,” said Dulaney.

So how does she create these?

“I bake and then engineer the structure, and that could look like me sawing out wood,” said Dulaney. “What we need is a really strong support system. Everything’s kind of bolted into the stand, and then we start sculpting.”

With the structures built and the cakes stacked, Dulaney then proceeds with molding her creation.

“I use all edible materials, from cake to chocolate, modeling chocolate, rice cereal treats,” said Dulaney.

On top of her talent, Dulaney is also philanthropic, donating her cakes for charities to auction off.