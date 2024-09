Delicious tacos…a corn tortilla with pork or fish topped with an avocado mouse or mango salsa.

Just recognized as one of Gulfshore Business’ 40 under 40, Ivo Milanoski is the owner of Turco Taco.

“It’s the old DQ building. It’s one of the Naples landmarks. It’s been here since 1963. You can’t miss it,” said Milanoski.

You’ve likely driven right by Milanoski’s business, but have you met the man behind the delicious food?

“I was born and raised in Macedonia. I was 21 when I first came to the United States,” he said.

Maybe because he came over young and had to find his own way, or it’s just in his nature, but now Milanoski invests in young people entering the working world.

Kaylee Ferris, one of his employees said, “I was 16 when I came in. And it was definitely even from the interview, I could tell it was different.”

Ferris is now 19 and has a “real job”, but loves this family so much that she still works part-time at Turco Taco.

“I had a car accident, and I was in the hospital for a month and a rehab center learning how to like rewalk, and I had broken my back and pelvis, and everyone on the team was, you know, constantly checking in,” she explained.

Ferris’ situation is extreme, but Milanoski made it a point to go above and beyond with youth in the area.

“We’ve helped out Pine Ridge Middle School…Palm Elementary, and High School as well…Barron Collier with their track and field, Naples youth basketball league,” said Milanoski.

And the list goes on.

“It’s just who we are, it just, it makes us feel good,” he explained.

