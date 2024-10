Residents are focused on rebuilding one brick at a time.

Matlacha and Pine Island are just a couple of the many places impacted by hurricane season; however, residents we spoke to said they learned their lesson.

Whether it’s sandbags, boards or putting furniture up, they did everything they could to keep water out. Although flooding is inevitable in this area, resident Betsy Buch is doing her best to stay positive.

“We’ve got these wonderful friends who are helping us, who are also putting us up, but you can see it’s, it’s yucky mud, too. It’s very, very hard to get rid of in the house. I remember, with Ian, we would be going over the floors four and five times to get it out. It gets it gets sandy like that, but it’s unusual mud,” she said.

Driving around, we noticed crews out working on the power lines.