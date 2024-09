Charlotte County is getting a better idea of how armed people in its schools are doing.

Last school year was the first entire year Charlotte County Schools had the guardian program in place.

On Tuesday night, the school district will give the community stats and facts about how it is going.

This school board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. with a questions-and-answers portion. This will allow members of the community to ask questions they want answered.

One of those questions is, how is the school district working to ensure that what happened last week in Georgia does not happen here?

The Guardianship Program for Charlotte County schools just hit the one-year mark this June.

The program allows the school district to hire armed security guards for public schools.

It was a program put into action after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 students and faculty.

These school guardians are either school employees who work to protect students in addition to their assigned duties or people hired specifically for the program.

The questions-and-answers portion will begin the meeting, and then the district will highlight the school guardians during the 5:30 p.m. meeting.

