Dalton Chad Sousa’s mugshot and Raven the chihuahua. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who stands accused of animal cruelty, throwing his dog over an apartment balcony.

Deputies arrested Dalton Chad Sousa, 30, on Monday following a report called from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in reference to an injured dog.

According to LCSO, the pet hospital reported that a man dropped off a 3-year-old chihuahua, stating she had been thrown off an apartment balcony “like a football” by a friend.

Deputies reported that Sousa verbally argued with the veterinarian before leaving Blue Pearl and his dog behind.

The chihuahua, named Raven, sustained multiple fractures, including a broken leg and mandible.

An investigation led deputies to Sousa’s residence in Fort Myers.

Sousa was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

“It is always disappointing to learn of an innocent animal abused by an owner they trust. I will continue to do my part to stand up for those who cannot defend themselves,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Raven is in the care of Blue Pearl Hospital and is expected to recover fully.