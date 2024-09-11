Cape Coral focusing on evacuation routes for hurricanes

WINK News
Naples police got several complaints about a man exposing himself. Officers rushed to the scene.
Residents are trying to stop the warehouse in the Dean Park Historic District from becoming a parking lot for the city’s truck fleet.
Master officer for Naples police department Sean Phillips, who at the time was a New York police officer, shared what that day was like for him with students at the community school of Naples.
Every day a student in Lee County carries a very special letter around with him. He likes to show it to anyone he can.
For over a month now we’ve told you about the plans by the city of Cape Coral to acquire 19 acres east of Bimini Basin that’s forcing some neighbors to vacate the properties they’re currently renting and living in. Now, we’re hearing from a company offering help for these families to help them relocate.
It has been a week since a horrific car crash in Naples killed a mother and injured two children.
High temperatures and lightning have defined the Gulf Coast’s high school football season so far this year.
Gulf Coast QB Jace Seyler is the WINK News Player of the Week after he threw for 300 yards and scored five touchdowns in the win over Lely.
September is suicide prevention month. This is the time to remember the heavy toll mental health struggles take on our veterans.
Authorities have responded to a house fire in Estero that also burned a billboard.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for September 11, 2024.
The Fort Myers police department has confirmed the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a puppy from a Fort Myers pet store.
Estero’s planning board approved on Sept. 10 two major projects, a townhouse development along Corkscrew Road and an entertainment center that’s part of the village’s planned entertainment complex.
Charlotte County Board of Commissioners gave final site plan approval Sept. 10 for a 63-room hotel on Sandhill Boulevard. The hotel is planned on a 1.28-acre site near the DeSoto County border that is part of the Sandhill Development of Regional Impact.
The city of Cape Coral is focusing on evacuation routes to ensure the smoothest and safest departure for residents during severe weather events.
A study found that some of the main areas of concern are all of the bridges in Cape Coral, Veterans Parkway, and the areas on and around I-75 and US 41.
The City of Cape Coral has a plan it hopes will reduce the issues seen in these areas during severe weather events.
Kyle Faldoski works in Cape Coral and he said evacuating the area during a hurricane is not pretty.
“Oh, it’s chaos. It’s just people going down the wrong lanes of traffic. It’s really bad,” said Faldoski.
Evrett Scheall is a Cape Coral resident and has had similar experiences.
“Everyone’s backed up, just fighting each other because everyone wants to get out,” said Scheall.
Many believe Cape Coral’s population is growing beyond what its roads can handle.
“They had it planned out and maybe it might be time to go ahead and start upgrading the infrastructure a little bit,” said Faldoski.
The City Council agrees with the assessment. They’re drafting a resolution to request the Florida Department of Transportation and the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization prioritize an additional evacuation route for the city.
Bill Steinke is a member of the Cape Coral City Council. He is in favor of the resolution.
“It’s kind of like blood flow,” said Steinke. “We need a whole new artery, not just clearing out one of them.”
The group, CDM Smith looked into what transportation improvements could be made to reduce overall evacuation times during a severe weather event and found that certain improvements could reduce overall evacuation times by 18 hours or almost 30%.
These improvements include an I-75/Del Prado interchange, a widening of the Midpoint Memorial Bridge and an extension of Country Road 951.
Cape Coral residents said if the right roads are targeted, this could be a big help the time another hurricane rolls in.
“It could be beneficial. It just really depends on what spots and what areas they would put it in,” said Scheall.
The city of Cape Coral is in the process of drafting a resolution for the evacuation route. The city hopes to have it ready to present at the next council meeting.