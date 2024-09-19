Fort Myers residents weigh-in on Florida Amendment 1

In 1998, Florida voted for non-partisan school board elections. In November, Florida voters will vote on Amendment 1, which will decide whether political parties are essential for school board elections.

Florida Amendment 1 would make school board elections partisan beginning in 2026.

Aubrey Jewett is a political science professor at the University of Central Florida. He said that if this amendment passes, candidates will focus on party labels.

“If this amendment passes, there would be labels next to the names, and presumably candidates would be running with those party labels as well advertising them and taking party positions on these issues,” said Jewett.

It also changes who’s able to vote for who.

“Some people argue we shouldn’t change it because if we do, particularly in areas that are very heavily Republican or very heavily Democratic, then NPA (No Party Affiliation) voters may be shut out and not get to vote at all.”

Marlene is a resident of downtown Fort Myers, and she said that party affiliation isn’t the most important factor in determining candidates.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat or Republican; it matters what your morals are,” said Marlene.

Brian Franklin is a downtown Fort Myers resident and he said that making elections political will lead to the wrong path.

“Politics have already worked their way in, I think it’s going in the wrong direction, to make deeper roots into that direction,” said Franklin.

Lorenzo is a downtown Fort Myers resident and he said that people should focus on what they have in common.

“The principles and priorities as children should always be first; politics is involved in everything we do today. Unfortunately, everybody forgets that we’re Americans. We’re all just Americans,” said Lorenzo.

Florida Amendment 1 is just one of six constitutional amendments on the ballot this November.

Florida residents will vote on Amendment 1 on Election Day, November 5.