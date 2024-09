With Tropical Storm Helene approaching, people living on Charlotte County’s coast must decide to either hunker down or evacuate.

The county is urging people living in temporary housing to evacuate, but some people would rather stay home and ride out the storm. Either way, Charlotte County wants you to be prepared and safe.

“It’s taken a long time to recover. Hopefully, it’s not going to shrieks do anything bad to us this time,” said Rotonda resident Sherry Bullock.

People don’t know what to think of Helene yet. All they can do is get ready.

The sound of sirens also holds weight in Charlotte County because residents know that their area holds water.

“It’s three to five feet, especially along the coastal areas along the barrier islands because they have no elevation out there,” said Brian Gleason.

Get prepared – whether it’s at home or a home away from home.

“So the house is ready, we’re ready. If they say get out because Charlotte Harbor is going to overflow its banks, maybe we’ll boogie again far away.”

With the county urging people on barrier islands and in temporary homes to evacuate, neighbors have some decisions to make.

“We are prepared as much as we can. We’ve upgraded the house from Ian through Ian, and we’ve cleaned off the lanai and brought in the plants,” said Bullock.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as bad as Ian, but we’ll see. Ehh, we’ve done as much as we can,” said another neighbor.

Tomorrow at 1 p.m., Charlotte County shelters will open.

The county says if you have any doubts about your home making it through – stay elsewhere.

This not only goes for low lying areas but for manufactured homes too.