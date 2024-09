On Fort Myers Beach, every day has been an uphill battle since Hurricane Ian.

Many people are still in the process of rebuilding their lives and their homes. Tropical storm Debby wasn’t any help last month. The flood water made a mess, scattering sand all over Times Square.

Now, many worry Hurricane Helene could wash away their progress.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean spoke to Fort Myers Beach residents who stayed on the island and are going to wait out the storm. Many of them moved their cars off the island or took advantage of sandbags. Others actually got a hotel or are staying with family and friends off of the island.

Times Square, normally the most area of the island, was empty Wednesday night. People weren’t out and businesses were closed.

Business owners earlier told WINK News they are worried about the 3-5 feet of storm surge. Residents have the same fears.

“I’m a little concerned, maybe about the storm surge, but not really about the storm itself. It’s far enough out to sea, out the water. So, you know, we lived through Ian, and we bugged out then, but I’m not bugging out this time,” said local Raymond Erdman.

Erdman moved out of a flood zone after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home. Although he says this won’t be as bad as Ian, he is still preparing.

“We got supplies. We filled, refilled our hurricane kit. We got the hurricane kit together. We got all our important papers together. I collected everything from outside the house that could blow away,” Erdman said.

There were some beachgoers tonight, as rain hasn’t been a big factor yet. Shell shoppers, swimmers, and fishers all enjoyed the water Wednesday night.

One beachgoer isn’t worried about southwest Florida but more worried about up north.

“I have a house in Pensacola, so I’m kind of watching the news and the tracking of this thing. That house has been through Hurricane Sally and came out unscathed, but hopefully, nothing happens to it this time. I’m going to be heading up there immediately to make sure it’s okay,” Chris Guilfoyle said.

Speaking from experience, Erdman said, “If anybody’s in a low-lying area, leave. I learned that lesson for Ian, and I’m glad I did. So if you’re in a low-lying area, leave, definitely.”

Fort Myers Beach will experience a 3-5 foot storm surge. Those who are worried about the storm have left the island by now.