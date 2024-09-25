How to manage hurricane-related stress

Saturday marks two years since Hurricane Ian brought fierce winds and storm surges to Southwest Florida.

That’s why we know many people are keeping a close eye on the track for Hurricane Helene, hoping it stays away from us, especially because there are still communities recovering from Ian.

Hurricane Ian, the name itself, brings back nightmares for some people. If you’re suffering from hurricane-related post-traumatic stress disorder, videos and pictures from the event can be haunting.

Add Hurricane Helene into the mix, and it can create anxiety for some people that is absolutely dreadful.

“Feels like something bad is going to happen, and it’s all the time you feel that way,” said Elizabeth Dosoretz, Elite DNA Behavioral Health CEO.

After surviving Ian, many won’t test their luck with hurricanes again.

“Anxiety or irritability, sadness, maybe a change in sleep pattern. Past couple of days, we’ve been hearing all about the path and speeds and wind and floods,” said Stacey Cook, CEO of Saluscare.

For some, Hurricane Ian isn’t buried in the past, and Hurricane Helene is expected to strike Florida almost exactly two years after Ian, so if you suffer from hurricane-related PTSD, anything relating to a hurricane can become a trigger.

Emotions are snatched suddenly from a memory they can’t forget.

“During times like this, like disasters, inclement weather, we do a lot of anticipating the future and trying to predict what might happen, and typically, those thoughts aren’t always positive,” Cook said.

Cook said that during these times, it’s important to face these challenges in a healthy way and the dangers of using alcohol or other substances to cover up our emotions.

“Encourage folks to not lean on alcohol or other substances because, at times like these, it is a very counterproductive effect or worsening of what you’re already feeling,” Cook said.

One way Cook told us you could manage your hurricane-related PTSD is by keeping yourself surrounded by a supporting group and loved ones. She also talked about methods she calls grounding and doing breathing exercises.

You can find more ways to manage your hurricane-related PTSD by clicking here.

